Gospel artiste releases third project

HARARE - Budding gospel artiste, Tichaona Machiridza has released his third album titled, Fambai NaJesu.

According to Machiridza, the eight-track piece is mainly inspired by the social and economic situation that is prevailing in the country.

“Barely a day passes without reading a story about rape, a story about robbers would have murdered someone over money or a woman who would have committed abortion after realising that she would not be able to raise the child,” he said.

“After seeing that I had to come up with this album so as to inform and educate society that such vices could be avoided if one surrenders his or her life to God,” he said.

The captivating songs are mainly centred on praise and worship.

Machiridza also takes time to advise the youth against the abuse of drugs.

“This album is meant to advise people not to indulge in short-lived peace derived from drugs or alcohol but one has to seek invaluable peace from God. Drugs or alcohol pose a potential of wrecking one’s life,” he said.

“I have come to the realisation that a life without Jesus Christ is meaningless and this song pleads with people to turn to Jesus as one is bound to lead a meaningful life,” said Machiridza.

Plug tracks on the album include Funga Ufungisise, Tamirira, Mota, and Baba Abraham among others.

He said plans are underway for a tour to promote the album.

“At the moment I am organising promotional tours in three towns namely Gweru, Kadoma and Hwange where we plan to perform during September,” he said.