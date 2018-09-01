'Compensate victims of forced disappearances'

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum is calling on government to consider compensating families of victims of forced disappearances.

This comes as Zimbabweans joined the rest of the world in commemorating the United Nations International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, dedicated to raising awareness that enforced disappearance is a crime.

The day is marked annually on August 30.

In a statement, the forum called upon government to take concrete action to prevent future incidents of enforced disappearances, make all perpetrators accountable, compensate and provide all necessary support to survivors and victims of enforced disappearances.

It also reiterated that government has an obligation to take action to ensure that the disappeared are accounted for.

“Further, victims and survivors also have a right to know what happened and who was responsible, and access to relevant support that facilitates the process of healing,” it said.