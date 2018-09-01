$20 000 up for grabs at Conference

HARARE - Four people are set to receive $5 000 at the Metamorphosis Conference being held this Saturday by the Lotus Lady Organisation.

The event, which will include live performances and supported by a full live band, and speeches by wold renowned life coaches and mentors, is said by the organisers to be a life-changing opportunity.

The Lotus Lady Organisation, which was founded by Stephanie Chiyangwa, already supports hundreds of people across the world.

Chiyangwa said: “We have left no stone unturned in order to make sure we live up to our values of excellence and innovation by making sure our venue, which is the 7 Arts Theatre is set up to create a conducive atmosphere for success.”

Charity Chikana, the director of Lotus Lady in Zimbabwe, said although this is only the 2nd edition of the event, this year the event will be filled with networking opportunities and that her team is working tirelessly to make sure the conference will be inspiring and engaging to all attendees.

Chikana also said that the keynote speaker, Takwana Tyaranini, the CEO of Senditoo — a multi-million dollar technology-based venture — flew all the way from the UK to be part of this experience and to share some priceless business insights as a way of giving back to his country of birth.

With four local investors said to have partnered with the organisation to support people with their business, Chikana said not attending the event would be a tragedy as opportunities like these only come once in a lifetime.

When asked to share the terms and conditions Chikana said that people looking to potentially receive the $5 000 dollar investment needed to register for free by sending their name to +263 7 79516172 and inviting 10 of their closest friends or family to come along with them for support. Chikana emphasised that the event was free to attend with the option of becoming a VIP.

Some of Harare’s most successful and greatest minds are said to have confirmed their attendance.

“Attendees will be transformed and elevated,” said Chikana.