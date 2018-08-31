Zahara headlines Solo Fest at Pakare Paye

HARARE - South Africa songbird Zahara will headline superstar Oliver Mtukudzi’s Solo Festival tomorrow at Pakare Paye in Norton.

This year’s edition will also feature Mtukudzi, Pro-Beatz, Sylent Nqo, Norman Masamba, Mangoma, Tete Joice Warikandwa, Aura the Poet, Mbeu, Hope Masike, Donald Kanyuchi, Berita, Sabastian Magacha, Simba “Kwanazi” Mutanga, Fiona Gwena, Louise the Comedian and Gonyeti.

Mqombothi Sports Bar hosts birthday bash

Bulawayo’s popular Mqombothi Sports Bar tomorrow will present Khoikhoi’s birthday bash hosted by DJs Sweeto, Sheriff, Uzzi, Stones and Quinn.

Strip tease at Club Mandisa Mutare

The above Mutare joint will host 10 pole dancers from Harare for a strip tease challenge on Saturday.

Tonight, Club Mandisa is hosting Afro-jazz group Darly Boy.

Clash of the Giants concert on tomorrow

All is set for the Clash of the Giants concert at Alex Sports Club in Harare tomorrow (Saturday).

The event will feature Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, Killer T, Takura, Tamy, Seh Calaz, Kinnah, Judgement Yard, Djs Stansplash and Merciless among others courtesy of 2 Kings Entertainment in conjunction with Soundblaze Productions.

Organisers of the concert told the Daily News the event is meant to celebrate the end of this year’s edition of Harare Agricultural Show which will run from August 27 to September 1.

Cosmopolitan Night Club

Bulawayo’s Cosmopolitan Night Club will today present DJ Mzoe and Adrian’s birthday party hosted by DJs Kananjo and Keezy Am.

The joint will host All Zim DJ Mashup featuring DJs Vasco (Harare), Brian (Kwekwe), Marosta (Gwanda), Crocx (Gweru), Berto (Masvingo), Morris( Mutare), Dudz(Zvishavane), Mistoe (Plumtree) and many more tomorrow.

Epworth hosts Chibuku Road to Fame Harare finals

Zimunhu Bar in Epworth will host Harare province preliminaries of Chibuku Road To Fame competitions tomorrow.

The provincial finals are pencilled for Red Label Bar and at least 10 musical groups are set to clash for supremacy.

The winner will walk away with $500 and a ticket to represent the province in the national competition set for Harare on September 29. First and second runners-up will get $300 and $150 respectively.

In the national competition, 10 groups from all the country’s provinces will clash and the top three winners will get $7 000, $5 O00 and $3 000 respectively.

Chibuku Road To Fame is organised by Delta Beverages in conjunction with National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and has produced more than 15 recorded groups since 2001.

Jeys launches new album

Bulawayo Theatre will today host Jeys Marabini’s ninth album launch. Marabini launches Ntunja Mbila and he has invited veteran drummer Sam Mataure as part of the launch. Mataure will be playing drums

Harare Agricultural Show calendar

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso will showcase tomorrow, the closing day of the ongoing Harare Agricultural Show together with Zimdancehall songstress Ninja Lipsy. The two will share the stage in the Glamis Arena. The weeklong event kicked off on Monday. Today, high ridding musicians Jah Prayzah and Jah Signal will share the stage during the official opening: The Patron’s Day.

Meanwhile, traditional dance groups including nyau, muchongoyo, mbende-jerusarema, chinyambera, chimtali and dinhe ensembles will also showcase at the ongoing Harare Agricultural Show today and tomorrow courtesy of Zimbabwe National Traditional Dancers Association.

Byo’s Esiqongweni Tarven

Esiqongweni Tarven in Lobengula tomorrow will showcase Martin Sibanda and Ndolwane Supersounds.

Musicamp concert on tomorrow

The National Musicamp Association of Zimbabwe is proud to present the annual Musicamp Concert for 2018 on Saturday (tomorrow) from 7:00pm at the Harare International School Theatre.

The concert includes: String Orchestra, Wind Band, Jazz Band and Choirs. Guest Conductors include Andre Oosthuizen and Grant Snyman from South Africa and Marco Volpe from Italy among others.

DJs clash at Mutare’s Rozvi Pub and Grill

DJ Ranga and other three DJs from the Tuff Nuff Sounds will play at the above Dangamvura joint in Mutare this weekend.

Zinyongo back with new album

Gospel musician Alexander Zinyongo will unveil his latest studio album Harvest Time on Saturday (tomorrow) at Ster Kinekor in the capital. Zinyongo, on the launch, will be supported by fellow gospel musicians in-form of Mathias Mhere, Kudzie Nyakudya, Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi and Olinda Marowa among others.

Songs making Harvest Time are: Ndoda Denga, Rwiyo RwaMoses, Nyasha, Ndinovimba Nemi, Nguva Yekunamata, Hamunyarari Kutaura ft Marowa and Rwiyo RwaMoses saxophone version.

The message on the AFM Living Waters Theology student’s album revolves around the repentance.

“It’s time to win souls to Christ by any means because Jesus Christ is coming back again. It’s the music that touches the hearts of men,” said Zinyongo. The album was produced by Lyton Ngolomi.

Byo’s Zansibar presents Ladies Uniform Party

Zansibar today will present the Ladies Night Uniform Party hosted by The Queen.

Colour Run

Over 10 000 people are expected to take part at this year Colour Sprint at Borrowdale racecourse this Saturday.

The organisers told the Daily News that they had so far sold 2 000 for the event. The Zimbabwe Colour Sprint is the biggest colour party in the country and it focuses on people being doused from head to toe with coloured powder while they sprint, jog or walk the prepared 5km route.

Zim Fashion Week

Harare is set to become a vibrant new scene for contemporary African fashion taking place on Aug 29 – Sep 1 at Balentine Park in Harare, 2018. The theme for this year’s Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2018 is #TheREBIRTH- representing life, eternity and continuity. As we breathe new life, we are born again to new beginnings and a new revival.

Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2018 will again feature top local and continental designers, excellent entertainment, as well as workshops and development opportunities for all industry participants, including the clothing manufacturers and retail buyers.

Byo’s Vista hosts Comedy Nights

Comedy lovers tonight will have a treat at The Vista as the joint will present Reckless Summer Comedy Night hosted by Ntando Van Moyo.

Mutare’s Villa Spot hosts DJs

DJ Libz Kartel, Quick DJ, DJ Brizz and Samie Dee will play at Villa Spot in Mutare this weekend.