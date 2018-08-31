Biti ruling today

HARARE - Biti challenged the authority of the Zimbabwean courts to prosecute him arguing that he was “abducted” from the Zambian government where he had sought asylum under unconstitutional means.

Biti is being charged with contravening the Electoral Act by prematurely announcing the election results and inciting the violence that rocked Harare on August 1.

He is, however, arguing that after placing his appeal before the High Court in Zambia, he was issued with an order to appear before Justice Siyalonga J on August 8 and present his petition.

He told Mapfumo that after being put in the custody of Zambian Immigration officials he was later moved to Chirundu Police Station where three Zimbabwean soldiers wearing balaclavas forced him out before he was attacked by a marauding crowd.

Prosecutor Gerald Uladi said the State acted legally because there was a warrant of arrest authorising Biti’s arrest.

He said Biti was arrested on Zimbabwean soil by local police officers hence disputing any violations of International Law.

Mtetwa disputed the warrant of arrest which she said was a “cooked up” document that did not even reflect the name of the magistrate who had issued it.