Watch children at Agric Show

HARARE - One of the most attended calendar events in the country is the Harare Agricultural Show, which is currently taking place in the capital, ending on Saturday.

Over the years, we have had unfortunate circumstances when a number of parents lost their children because of the intense human traffic, especially on Fridays and Saturdays, which the curtains come down on the showcase.

It is important for parents to accompany their children to tour the various stands of interest to them during the day because the evenings are known to be prone to thieves and pickpockets.

We also urge the Zimbabwe Republic Police to be on the lookout for drunken youths who are in the habit of harassing show goers once it gets dark.

It is, however, encouraging that the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (Zas) has promised to enhance the security situation at this year’s edition of the show including the use of CCTV and surveillance drones, initially introduced the previous year.

Parents are also urged to collaborate with Zas officials who have promised to tag children with the support of their partners. The tags are important in that they contain the parents’ phone numbers, home addresses and the name of the kids for easy identification.

With Zas expecting 250 000 people to pass through the gates, parents should not take the safety of their children lightly. The parents should also identify Zas’ centres within the show grounds where the organisers safely keep lost children until they are reclaimed.

Zas has also done well in increasing entry gates from 55 in 2015 to 90 this year as this will facilitate easy entry because thieves and pickpockets were capitalising on the chaos created by huge numbers at the ports of entry.

For those who will have to park their vehicles at the show grounds, they should make sure that they do not leave valuables in the cars because these will entice thieves who will end up breaking in.

Show goers are advised not to leave valuables like laptops, Ipads, even mobile phones or even groceries.

It is our hope that in the six days of the Agriculture Show, Zimbabweans and indeed the visitors would have interacted, hence creating business opportunities and contacts. For others who are not business minded there is diverse entertainment programmes from 12 noon daily till late into the night.

Showbiz events for the whole family will include uniformed forces displays, drum majorettes, tug of war, national parks and Zimra KG unit displays, traditional dances as well as performances by more than eight renowned local musicians, and of course the popular daily fireworks.