Macheso in Harare double toast

HARARE - Sungura maestro Alick Macheso will stage two different concerts on Saturday in the capital.

On the closing day of the ongoing Harare Agricultural Show, Macheso will share the stage with Zimdancehall songstress Ninja Lipsy at Glamis Arena from 1845 hours to 2200 hours courtesy of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society.

On the same night, the Tafadzwa hit maker is also billed to headline the “Clash of the Giants” concert at Alexandra Sports Club courtesy of 2 Kings Entertainment in conjunction with Soundblaze Productions.

The Clash of the Giants concert will also feature Jah Prayzah, Killer T, Suluman Chimbetu, Takura, Tamy, Seh Calaz, Kinnah, Judgement Yard, DJs Stansplash and Merciless among others.

Dee Nosh of 2 Kings told this publication Macheso’s ‘‘double toast’’ is good for fans.

“His concert at the Agricultural Show will end at around 2200 hours but the Alexandra Sports Club one will end on Sunday morning.

The Alexandra Sports Club gig is more of an Agricultural Show after party,” Dee Nosh said.

Ironically, on this year’s edition of Harare Agricultural Show, the organisers have partnered 2 Kings Entertainment on the concerts.

The 2 Kings Entertainment has made its name in showbiz industry through organising high profile gigs featuring international musicians such as Morgan Heritage, Davido and Diamond Platinumz among others.