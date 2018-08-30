Fair draw for Mighty Warriors

HARARE - The Mighty Warriors were yesterday handed a relatively fair draw in Group C alongside guest nation Uganda, Swaziland and Namibia for the Cosafa Women’s Challenge scheduled for Port Elizabeth, South Africa next month.

The tournament will run from September 12 to 22 and staged across two venues — the 10 000-seater Wolfson Stadium and 3 000-seater Gelvandale Stadium. Hosts South Africa are the top seeds in Group A and they will take on Botswana, Madagascar and Malawi.

Group B will see African giants and another guest nation Cameroon facing Lesotho, Zambia and Mozambique.

The top team in each pool will advance to the semi-finals and will be joined by the best-placed runners-up.

South Africa are the defending champions of this prestigious regional tournament after beating The Mighty Warriors 2-1 in the final played in Bulawayo last year.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is taking nothing for granted as she hopes to use the tournament to prepare her squad for the African Women’s Championships and has selected a full-strength roster.

“People might look at this and think it is an easy group, but nothing is easy in this game,” Ellis said adding: “Botswana gave us a good run last year (in a 1-1 draw), so we know what we are up against.”

East African nation Uganda will be desperate to improve on their game as an upcoming footballing nation in as far as their women’s team is concerned and their coach Faridah Bulega is expecting a tough tournament.

Full draw:

Group A: South Africa, Madagascar, Malawi, Botswana

Group B: Cameroon, Lesotho, Zambia, Mozambique

Group C: Zimbabwe, Uganda, Swaziland, Namibia