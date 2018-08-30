Bogus CIOs dupe companies of fuel

HARARE - Two bogus Central Intelligence Organisation officials reportedly misrepresented that they were on an executives’ list of people that represented President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his inauguration and duped various companies, a court heard.

Samson Gurumombe, 52, and Brighton Magombo appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with two counts of fraud.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa opposed bail on the basis that Gurumombe and Magombo were caught on their way to swindle a leading petroleum company.

According to Mutizirwa the duo had established a wide network of victims misrepresenting that they were from the President’s Office.

The court heard that on August 15, Gurumombe phoned ZB Bank group chief executive officer Ronald Mutandagayi and misrepresented that his name was Mhonda from the President’s Office.

He reportedly requested a donation of fuel coupons and mineral water for use while on official duty to Chirundu.

Gurumombe further told Mutandagayi that he would send his subordinate Magombo to collect the donation from ZB headquarters in Avondale.

Around midday Magombo went to the offices and saw Florence Chikoto, Mutandagayi’s assistant who gave him 40 litres of petrol coupons and 1,5 litres of mineral water.

The court heard that on August 20, Gurumombe called NetOne acting chief executive officer Nkosinathi Ncube and told him he was busy working on the telecommunications company’s files.

Gurumombe called Ncube again on August 21 and 22 indicating that he was compiling the list of executives who had been picked to attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

Using the same modus operandi Gurumombe requested a donation of fuel coupons and mineral water before advising Ncube that Magombo would collect the items on his behalf.

He was given 40 litres of petrol and two litres of mineral water.

On august 26, Gurumombe phoned Ncube again asking for another donation and this prompted the latter to start investigations.

Ncube made enquiries which proved that Gurumombe and Magombo were not employed at the President’s Office.

The following day Magombo went to NetOne offices intending to collect another donation but his luck ran out after detectives busted and arrested him at the scene.

Magombo was interviewed and confessed that he was acting on Gurumombe’s behalf.

He led to Gurumombe’s arrest.

The two were positively identified by the victims.