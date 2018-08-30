All eyes on Mutare City

HARARE - After derailing Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Castle Lager Premiership hopes, Mutare City Rovers have now set their sights on defending champions FC Platinum ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Rovers travel to Mandava Stadium this Saturday to face the log leaders in their quest to survive relegation from the top flight league.

Last weekend, Ndega Matsika’s side defied all odds to beat second-placed Ngezi Platinum 1-0 at home at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape.

Billy Vheremu scored the solitary goal in Rovers’ win over Madamburo which saw them keep their hopes of avoiding the drop alive.

Magusha still have a lot of work to do though as they remain in the drop zone in 16th place on the log with 18 points from 24 matches.

However, Matsika’s side are now just seven points away from safety with only 10 games to go before the season comes to an end.

Saturday’s trip to Mandava gives Rovers the chance to keep up with their survival fight and following their win over Ngezi Platinum, Matsika believes they will be no easy pushovers.

“It’s not going to be an easy game for us because we are going to be playing against the defending champions and one of the best teams in the league,” Matsika told the Daily News.

“We have to be at our best if we are to get a result at Mandava but I believe the guys are working hard and everyone is looking forward to the game.”

With games now fast running out, Rovers need to win a considerable number of their remaining matches with Saturday’s trip to Mandava included.

After this weekend’s match, Rovers still have to face Highlanders (h), Black Rhinos (a), ZPC Kariba (h), Herentals (a) and Yadah FC (h).

Matsika’s side will conclude their campaign with matches against Triangle United (a), CAPS United (h), Dynamos (a) and Bulawayo City (a).

With teams fighting for different objectives in this final home stretch, this is no easy fixture for Rovers but Matsika is optimistic they will avoid the drop.

“We have to work hard to close that gap with the teams above us and it’s not going to be easy. As a club we have to remain united and work hard in these last 10 matches,” he said.



Weekend fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve), FC Platinum v Mutare City Rovers (Mandava), Harare City v Herentals (Rufaro), Chapungu v Triangle United (Ascot), Yadah FC v Chicken Inn (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Shabanie Mine (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday: CAPS United v Nichrut (NSS), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields)