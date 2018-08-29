Women achievers to be honoured

HARARE - Zimbabwe National Women’s Awards will take place on August 30 at a Harare hotel as the country joins South Africa and the rest of the world to commemorate Women’s Month.

Every August the world pays tribute to thousands of South African women who marched to Union Buildings in Pretoria on August 9, 1956 in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women.

According to Zimbabwe National Women’s Awards administration and communications executive Victoria Bandama, the awards, organised under the auspices of the Women’s Heritage Society headed by Enrico Sibanda, will bestow national recognition to women who have excelled in various fields.

“The Zimbabwe National Women’s Awards exemplify the best in women leaders...

“The induction criteria for women who have been named as winners of the Zimbabwe National Women’s Awards and named among Zimbabwe’s Top 100 influential and successful women of 2018 hinges upon basic precepts that underlie any human act of self-determination, hard work, inspiration, success, intelligence, education, experience, womanhood and legacy building that encourages others not to only admire but also emulate one’s historical legacy while aspiring to live as such,” said Bandama.