Whawha open one point gap

GWERU - Whawha opened up a one-point lead atop of the Zifa Central Region Division One League despite a 1-1 draw against Shesham at Whawha Grounds at the weekend.

The draw means Whawha are now on 25 points, one ahead of second- placed ZPC Munyati, who lost 3-1 away to Tongogara.

Shesham took the lead in the first half through Ebadi Saidi but Albert Matewu saved the log leaders’ blushes with a neat finish in the second half to ensure a share of the spoils.

Shesham team manager Jeremiah Neganda rued the lack of concentration by his boys to deny his team a famous victory but remains optimistic of gaining promotion into the Premiership next season.

“I think we lost concentration after taking the lead ...,” Neganda said.

“The boys showed character coming out with a point against the log leaders; I’m sure we can build on that as we seek promotion.”

The Whawha technical bench and supporters accused referee Rugare Kusosa of being biased against the home side after adding over 10 minutes of added time and made some questionable decisions against the home side

Whawha coach Luke Petros was dejected by the failure to pick up maximum points but refused to blame the referee for the outcome.

“It’s a hard blow losing two points considering we were at home; referees are human beings considering the tension that was there, I won’t say much but I feel we still should have done enough to win the game,” Petros said.

Elsewhere, Midlands States University FC jumped three places into third after thumping troubled FC Lesafree 4-0 at Wilson Fields.

MSU are now on 22 points and just three behind Whawha.

FC Platinum U19 demolished Black Eagles 6-1 to move into fourth with 22 points while TelOne FC bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 away win at Vumbachikwe.