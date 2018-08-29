Female robber sentenced 10 yrs

HARARE - A female commercial sex worker who was part of a gang of armed robbers that pounced on Wongai Banda and went on a shopping spree with his money has been jailed to an effective 10 years behind bars.

Gaillah Muroyi, 26, was initially sentenced to 13 years but regional magistrate Themba Kuwanda suspended three years on condition that she does not repeat a similar offence.

Facts leading to her conviction are that on October 7, last year, Muroyi in the company of her already arrested co-accused’s John Dzapasi, Chipo Dube, Moleen Maodzwa alias Melody and Chipo Nyamande and those still at large; Yeukai Tsandukwa, Nyasha Kaseke, Mike Mupururu and another male accomplice still at large planned to rob Banda while armed with a pistol.

The court heard that they armed themselves with the pistol before two of the accused persons approached Banda who was parked at OK Fife Avenue in his silver Toyota RunX.

One of the accused persons knocked on Banda’s door and he (Banda) opened the door. The accused pulled up his shirt to show him a pistol.

Immediately, another male accused person entered into Banda’s car and sat in the back while his counterpart occupied the front passenger seat.

Facts are that Banda was ordered to drive along Sixth Street due south and turn left into Selous Avenue before they stopped near Seventh Street.

Banda was then pulled to the back, blindfolded and made to disembark from the car.

The court heard that Banda was dragged into a room where there were five women. He was ordered to strip naked but resisted. Kaseke and other commercial sex workers forcibly stripped Banda naked before searching his clothes for cash, cell-phones and bank debit cards.

The women told Banda that they were recovering money from foreigners and since he is a Malawian national, they would start with him.

One of the commercial sex workers removed her clothes and started making poses with Banda while her accomplices took photos. Kaseke and her gang went on a shopping spree using his debit cards and cell-phone.

The court heard that they stopped at OK Mart Chiremba Road and bought cigarettes for $532, energy drinks valued $37, babywear and lotion for $443 and an assortment of tablets for $431 using Banda’s Ecobank debit card.

The women then hired Savious Mawere to take them to a traditional healer in Norton and refuelled his Mercedes Benz with $70 using Banda’s debit card.

When they returned to the flat, Banda was still lying naked on the floor and they gave him back his property before ordering him to leave.

He reported the matter to the police.

Investigations and Close Circuit Television footages showed the accused persons making purchases at service stations and shop till points.

Muroyi, Dzapasi, Nyamande, Maodzwa and Dube were later arrested.

Banda lost $1 667 and nothing was recovered.