ED to officially open Harare Agric Show

Dakarai Mashava  •  29 August 2018 1:48PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Zimbabwe's newly sworn-in President, Emmerson Mnangagwa will officially launch this year’s edition of the Harare Agricultural Show, organisers of the event have said.

Anxious Masuka, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (Zas)’s chief executive, yesterday said the Zanu PF leader, who was inaugurated on Sunday, will grace the annual event on Friday.

“In his first engagement since the inauguration, President Mnangagwa will be our guest of honour at the 108th edition of the Harare Agricultural Show,” he said.

Masuka indicated that in what promises to be its biggest showing yet, the agricultural showcase would this week see the country’s agricultural sector and related stakeholders rubbing shoulders.

“This is the biggest attendance that Harare Show has ever experienced; we are humbled by this show of confidence. Record support from sponsors and supporters so the show is really over-subscribed,” Masuka said.

Nine business discussions and conferences are planned in 2018, up from five in 2017.

This comes as the show society has increased entry gates to 90 from 55 in 2015. Points of entry also increased from 78 to 90 between 2017 and 2018.

According to an update statement released by Zas, security enhancement — including use of CCTV and surveillance drones introduced in 2017 — are anticipated to enhance the security situation at this year’s edition of the show.

“Child safety is key and parents must ensure child safety. We will complement this effort by tagging children with the support of our partners,” Zas said.

For the first time, this year Zas will leverage on the national popularity of its entertainment events, to avail an opportunity to discerning companies and brands to connect nationwide and worldwide.

“Throughout the six days of the show, sponsors will have an opportunity to access, interact and entertain over 250 000 people with immense self and multiplier spending power on various goods and services.

“The diverse entertainment programme, from 12 noon daily, till late, will include uniformed forces displays, drum majorettes, tug of war, national parks and, Zimra KG unit displays, traditional dances, as well as performances by over eight renowned local musicians, and the ever popular daily fireworks,” the society said.

Meanwhile, Zas is currently considering proposals from stakeholders to transform the Harare Agricultural Show to the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, to truly reflect the national character of the show and position it for future growth.

— The Financial Gazette

Comments (1)

I think we are a big country in farming - one event in one place is not enough. Each region must have its own agri event. Harare AS , Matopos Cultural Show , Gweru Agri Show , Mutare Agri Show , Chinhoyi international horse show , Chegutu Agri Innovation Show , Masvingo Cultural show....zvichingodaro. Takawandisa uye varimi vanozvigonga vakawandawo , ZIM ZAM RSA and Beyond.

Tambakuchachena , Chiyedza Farm , Kadoma - 29 August 2018

