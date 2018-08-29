'Con-Court judicial process falls short'

STAFF WRITER  •  29 August 2018 12:53PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Election Resource Centre (ERC) says the judicial process in the recent Constitutional Court hearing — which dismissed MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s election petition, who was challenging the results of the 30 July presidential election — fell short of addressing the issues at the core of Zimbabwe’s perennial electoral disputes.

“Glaring gaps still remain unexplained in the manner in which the electoral commission carried out its mandate in conducting what should have been a credible and transparent election.

“Respectfully, the Constitutional Court might have missed an opportunity to address key principles necessary for the delivery of a free, fair, credible, verifiable and transparent election.

“While the court remains one of remedies available to aggrieved parties in an election, an election determined by a court is clearly a failed one. Future elections must be decided through electoral processes that strictly abide by constitutional, legal and best practice principles,” said ERC in a statement.

ERC said it acknowledges the role of the Judiciary in adjudicating on electoral petitions and that of safeguarding citizens’ rights in terms of the Constitution.

