Chamisa to embark on nationwide rallies

HARARE - MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa will this Sunday embark on nationwide rallies to thank his supporters for voting overwhelming for him and advise them on the way forward.

Ironically, Chamisa’s rallies come at a time when president Emmerson Mnangagwa is also lining up countrywide tours to thank the people for voting for him and Zanu PF in the July 30 harmonised elections.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said his boss will address his first rally in Kwekwe.

“The president is going to address the people of Zimbabwe, thanking them for overwhelmingly voting him. We were the first to apply to the police but after that I heard Mnangagwa is also having rallies and from that you know who the president is. The organising department is still doing the president’s itinerary but the president will address people in every corner of Zimbabwe,” Sibanda said.

The rallies come after the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld Mnangagwa’s July 30 election victory and threw out Chamisa’s petition that had sought to overturn the result.

However, after the court verdict the youthful opposition leader refused to accept Mnangagwa’s victory, insisting that he was the legitimate winner of the tightly-contested presidential plebiscite.