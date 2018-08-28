Call to dissolve council commissions

HARARE - Residents would like the caretaker commissions running councils to be immediately dissolved as the country has inaugurated Emmerson Mnangagwa as President.

In an interview, Combined Harare Residents Association chief executive officer Mfundo Mlilo said the commissions were already illegal when they were set-up.

The appointment of the commissions came 10 days after the country held the 2018 harmonised elections on July 30.

Section 277(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe states that “except as otherwise provided in subsection (2) or an Act of Parliament, mayors, chairpersons and councillors of local authorities assume office on the 9th day after the announcement of the results of the general election in which the councillors were elected”.

“Now that there is a President we need to do away with these commissions. Councillors need to start doing the work that they were elected to do,” Mlilo said.

He, however, added that despite the president having been inaugurated on Sunday, the Zimbabwe United Residents and Ratepayers Association (Zurra) had already lodged an application with the High Court against Local Government minister July Moyo and his appointment of the commissions.

When contacted to comment on the matter, Moyo was not answering his phone and had not responded to questions sent to him, while his principal director Erica Jones refused to comment saying it was against government protocol to respond without being given permission.

Last week, Harare’s caretaker commission held its first meeting with executives; however, because of their rules of engagement they could only deal with issues such as change of use of premises.

Community Water Alliance Chairperson Hildaberta Rwambiwa had earlier argued that commissions were not legally logical.

“Section 80(1) provides for appointment of caretaker Commissions if at any time (a) there are no elected councillors for the council area (b) all elected councillors for the council area have been suspended or imprisoned.

“The issue of commissions is clearly spelt out in the High Court case of Matawu v Minister of Local Government,” she said.