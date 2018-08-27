Trevor Hall, Sir Nato return to jam session

HARARE - Reggae musician and television personality Trevor Hall simply Ras Jabu and veteran musician Phillip Svove will headline tonight’s Jam Session at City Sports Bar, Harare.

The two will share the stage with fellow musicians — Sir Nato, Ice King, Zaka Stars, Bla Maffi, Huby Blakes, Emmanuel Fambirai, Steven Dhibhura and son, Ras Genius and Nexus band, Carlos Green and Talking Guitars among others.

Another highlight will be on sungura rising star Sir Nato real name Nathan Chani. The Hurungwe-born artiste has an album Wadambura Tambo under his belt and it is made up of songs: Kushingirira, Raramo, Garai Nesu, Kuromba, Ndangariro and Batai Vakadzi.

Chari began his musical journey in 2007 when he joined the Chirorodziva Sounds as a dancer and backing vocalist.

The following year, the youthful musician moved to join one of the respected guitarists in the country Innocent Mjintu.

“After working with a number of talented musicians, I felt I was ripe to lead my own outfit hence the formation of Naka Sugar Express in 2013,” he said.

With Naka Sugar Express, Chari participated in the Chibuku Road to Fame for about three year and he always came the second in the annual musical showcase.

Chari is a regular performer at City Sports Bar’s weekly musical event Jam Session which is held on Mondays in the capital.



