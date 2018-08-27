Promoters fail to capitalise on Agric Show

HARARE - Annual Harare Agricultural Show which takes place in Harare will this year have fewer music concerts than those usually witnessed in past editions. The showcase which was usually characterised by a flurry of concerts has only one major gig pencilled for Alexandra Sports Club on Saturday.

Running under the banner Clash of the Giants the single major showcase — after-agric-show-party — will feature Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Killer T, Suluman Chimbetu, Takura, Tamy, Seh Calaz, Kinnah, Judgement Yard, djs Stansplash and Merciless among others courtesy of 2 Kings Entertainment in conjunction with Soundblaze Productions.

The 108th edition kicks off today and ends on Saturday.

In the past promoters used to bank on the throngs of the agricultural show but this time around, the annual event lacks the hype due to political instability exacerbated by the election season.

While there is a Zimdancehall gig slotted at the Rainbow Gardens in the capital on Saturday, still there is no hype on that gig.

Previously, merry-makers were treated to not less than five high profile gigs during the last day of the agricultural show.

Last year Harare hosted two Jamaican musicians inform of Beenie Man and Demarco on the last day of the agricultural show and both concerts were a success in terms of crowds.

Beenie Man shared the stage with Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Soul Jah Love, Queen Vee and Cindy among others at Alexandra Sports Club as part of his Unstoppable Tour courtesy of 2 Kings Entertainment while Demarco performed at Longcheng Plaza alongside Soul Jah Love, Guspy Warrior, Kinnah, Silent Killer, Trevor Dongo and Ex Q to mention only but a few courtesy of Unlimited Expressions.

As if that was not enough, last year Winky D also performed on the same day at Wingate Park, Golf Course in Pomona where he shared the stage with Tariro Negitare, Munyaradzi Nyamarebvu and Roots Kalimba courtesy of Unplugged.

Prior to last year, promoters used to line up gigs in virtually every joint or stadia in and around the CBD and these include Alexandra Sports Club, City Sports Centre, Water World, Freedom Square/Robert Mugabe Square and Belgravia Sports Club among others.

Meanwhile, the country’s biggest show is running under the theme Field to Industry. Produce. Connect. Develop and it has registered a significant growth of 14 percent in terms of the total exhibitors.

There are 575 exhibitors this year as compared to last year’s 503.

Apart from different organisations exhibiting throughout the week, the show-week is also characterised by a number of entertainment activities.