Ministry takes over Mazowe Dam

HARARE - The ministry of Environment, Water and Climate has taken over the maintenance of Mazowe Dam which lies within Mazowe Citrus Estate.

In a notice, the minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, said the initiative to take over maintenance of the property was done in accordance with Section 6(1)c of the Water Act (Chapter 20:24).

“The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) shall enter into agreement with individual farmers who want to access the water for irrigation purposes and any inquiries on how to access the required water volumes for irrigation purposes can be made to the catchment manager’s offices in Harare,” read Muchinguri-Kashiri’s notice.

Mazowe Dam, which is Zimbabwe’s 16th largest reservoir, has a capacity of 39,35 million cubic litres of water and its seizure and effective privatisation dam was unlawful as it violated the Water Act. The Act stipulates that water should not be privatised, although section 3 says “all water is vested in the President”, suggesting former president Robert Mugabe could have granted permission to his wife (Grace) to take over the dam as widely reported before the new dispensation.

Section 4 of the Water Act also states that there should be no private ownership of water.

“No person shall be entitled to ownership of any water in Zimbabwe and no water shall be stored, abstracted, apportioned, controlled, diverted, used or in any way dealt with except in accordance with this Act. (2) Subject to this Act, a permit issued in terms of this Act shall confer upon its holder a right to the use of water in accordance with the permit,” it says.