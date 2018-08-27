Call to promote breastfeeding

HARARE - Breastfeeding is important to the growth, development, welfare and health of a baby which is why mothers should do so exclusively for six months.

In a statement by the Zimbabwe Civil Society Organisations Scaling up Nutrition Alliance (ZCSOSUNA), the importance of breastfeeding was shown through the World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) from August 1 to 8.

“The 2018 WBW celebrations calls for all countries to promote, protect and support breastfeeding of infants and young children. WBW commemorations are aimed at highlighting the huge benefits that breastfeeding can bring to the health and welfare of babies, as well as a wider push for maternal health, focusing on good nutrition, poverty reduction and food security,” the ZCSOSUNA said.

The organisation noted that breast milk promotes brain development and protects infants against infections and chronic diseases.

Health regulations stipulate that breastfeeding should begin within the first 30 to one hour after childbirth and should be continued until the child reaches at least two years of age or beyond together with other nutritious foods.