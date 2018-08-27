Angel launches instant messaging app

27 August 2018

HARARE - Flamboyant preacher Uebert Angel has entered into the instant messaging landscape which is dominated by Facebook-owned WhatsApp with over 200 million users.

Angel announced the launch in a tweet on the day of the app’s debut.

Dubbed Atom Call Soft Phone, it is identical to leading messaging apps, allowing for everything from private messaging and group chatting to phone and video calling to sharing photos, videos, and GIFs. Until WhatsApp brings its payment feature to all Zimbabweans, there is little separating the two.

It has already clocked some downloads. It's also on iOS, it ranks very well among free messaging apps, beating Google Duo and Hike, among others. Its on Google Play Store and also available on the Apple App Store.

The app is created using indigenous technology.

Though it seems nearly impossible for Atom Call to beat a behemoth like WhatsApp, Angel warns against undermining the power of the made-in-Zimbabwe sentiment.

Absurd as it sounds, the messaging app does not mark the first time Angel has veered away from his core business.

Its just his latest attempts to diversify.

But a chat app isn’t the best business to get into during a period of subpar financial performance.

Angel knows he is taking on, probably the biggest messaging giant WhatsApp, with the launch of his Atom Call Soft Phone that has a similar “but better service ” which is now available on The App Store (IOS) and on Google Play Store (Android).

The businessman/preacher launches the app a few months after declaring himself a serial investor. It comes after Angel splashed out over $2 million united on a hotel in France, a few weeks after that he launched a new energy drink called BLACK cipher GOLD. The launch of the Atom Call Soft Phone appears to be a continuation of his aggressive expansion plan.

Announcing the new project on his Instagram page Angel wrote; “Hello World, AtomCall soft phone is here! If you are on IOS and Android, Download our low data usage new soft phone with free app to app Chat, HD voice and HD video calling which works even on 2G internet and also value international calling with direct HD call capabilities that enable you to call direct phones and landlines.

“My whole office is moving from WhatsApp now…"

In its first day of the launch, the app had over 10000 downloads.

i downloaded this app, its really amazing...low data usage and HD video calls. its super smooth...

Robbie - 27 August 2018

Angel is definitely not stopping at any barking dogs, He knows what he wants and going for it but its gonna be some serious competition considering whatspp has taken over the greater part of the world

Charnil Cyrial - 27 August 2018

here is a "black man" making history, lets support our own....no matter how we may try to fight this man, he is here to set the record straight.

Mic Major - 27 August 2018

Wow im coming off whatsapp immediately... I support anything this great man of God does

John Sibanda - 27 August 2018

Downloaded this app recently...the video and calling is HD better than whatsapp and can put on low data mode to save data..special innovation from the prophet

Mr Moyo - 27 August 2018

haaaa Angel hamuna zvamunomuita henyu. anotsvaga hake mari not like vamwe wanomirira chegumi

Tate Kay - 27 August 2018

one thing that i respect so much about Angel is he hustles his way up and reaches out to his congregation and ministry work, he doesnt wait on hang outs. im definitely downloading this app

Justy jay - 27 August 2018

i've been using this app for about two days now...its phenomenal...cyrstal clear and the video call quality is just beyond

Sandra Masuke - 27 August 2018

its really gonna be a tough challenge with whatsapp up but from my experience with the application for the past few days ive noticed very low data usage,clear voice calls and the video calls on HD. now it has to introduce the group video calls, but yeah its gonna get really interesting

Adv Mari - 27 August 2018

this is money with a vision, money to finance the Kingdom of God and definitely God blesses such thats why he keeps expanding. i wish other man of God could learn from him not to rely on offerings

Thomas Frank - 27 August 2018

what a great application, thumbs up to the man of God.

Stan - 27 August 2018

