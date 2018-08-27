Angel launches instant messaging app

HARARE - Flamboyant preacher Uebert Angel has entered into the instant messaging landscape which is dominated by Facebook-owned WhatsApp with over 200 million users.

Angel announced the launch in a tweet on the day of the app’s debut.

Dubbed Atom Call Soft Phone, it is identical to leading messaging apps, allowing for everything from private messaging and group chatting to phone and video calling to sharing photos, videos, and GIFs. Until WhatsApp brings its payment feature to all Zimbabweans, there is little separating the two.

It has already clocked some downloads. It's also on iOS, it ranks very well among free messaging apps, beating Google Duo and Hike, among others. Its on Google Play Store and also available on the Apple App Store.

The app is created using indigenous technology.

Though it seems nearly impossible for Atom Call to beat a behemoth like WhatsApp, Angel warns against undermining the power of the made-in-Zimbabwe sentiment.

Absurd as it sounds, the messaging app does not mark the first time Angel has veered away from his core business.

Its just his latest attempts to diversify.

But a chat app isn’t the best business to get into during a period of subpar financial performance.

Angel knows he is taking on, probably the biggest messaging giant WhatsApp, with the launch of his Atom Call Soft Phone that has a similar “but better service ” which is now available on The App Store (IOS) and on Google Play Store (Android).

The businessman/preacher launches the app a few months after declaring himself a serial investor. It comes after Angel splashed out over $2 million united on a hotel in France, a few weeks after that he launched a new energy drink called BLACK cipher GOLD. The launch of the Atom Call Soft Phone appears to be a continuation of his aggressive expansion plan.

Announcing the new project on his Instagram page Angel wrote; “Hello World, AtomCall soft phone is here! If you are on IOS and Android, Download our low data usage new soft phone with free app to app Chat, HD voice and HD video calling which works even on 2G internet and also value international calling with direct HD call capabilities that enable you to call direct phones and landlines.

“My whole office is moving from WhatsApp now…"

In its first day of the launch, the app had over 10000 downloads.