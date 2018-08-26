Gunshots at Zec official's home

BULAWAYO - A police officer deployed to guard Zimbabwe Electoral Commission commissioner Qhubani Moyo’s Selborne Park house here is battling for life at a local hospital after he allegedly shot himself in what is believed to be a suicide attempt.

The incident which took place of Friday evening happened a few hours after the Constitutional Court upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory igniting speculation over the motive.

Soon after the incident, Moyo took to social networking site Facebook where he posted that gunshots had been heard at his house.

“Sad developments at my house where a member of the police protection unit is lying in a pool of blood after gunshots. Motive unknown!!!,” posted Moyo.

He, however, told the Daily News on Sunday that investigations were still underway though early indications were that it was an attempted suicide.

“Investigations are still on-going. Indications are that he wanted to commit suicide,” he said.

Moyo, however, later posted on Facebook indicating that the police officer was in bad shape at the hospital.

“Now at home and have established that gunshots were from a police officer who shot himself. In bad shape but alive in hospital.”

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba said she was yet to get the details on the incident.

By the time of going to press the Daily News on Sunday could not independently verify whether, the police officer shot himself or not.