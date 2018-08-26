DeMbare, Bosso clash

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has vowed to field his strongest possible squad when they face Bulawayo giants Highlanders this afternoon at the National Sports Stadium.

The Glamour Boys face Bosso in a challenge match to mark President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration after the Constitutional Court on Friday threw out opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s court challenge in which he was seeking nullification of the election, claiming massive electoral fraud.

Dynamos were previously scheduled to play CAPS United in a league match at Rufaro Stadium while Highlanders was scheduled to travel to Zvishavane Stadium to face Shabanie Mine but those matches have since been postponed.

And speaking to the Daily News on Sunday ahead of today’s match, Mutasa said he will stick with the squad that was meant to face CAPS United as they are using the match to prepare for other tough assignments lying ahead.

“We were told about this game when we had already selected the team to play CAPS United so we just decided to use the same squad in this match against Highlanders,” Mutasa said.

“For us I think we have to use this match as a preparatory match for other league games to come. You would find that somehow our rhythm was affected greatly in the past weeks as we rested for three weeks without playing competitive matches.

“So for us this is an opportunity to ensure our players stay in shape while trying different combinations. So we are looking forward to a good game against Highlanders. It will be good if we can register a win as it will help in boosting the boys’ confidence.”

The Glamour Boys are on a recovery path after picking up a win and a draw in their last two matches.

Mutasa’s charges have struggled for form this season as they sit 13th on the log table with 26 points from 22 matches.

Mutasa is now pinning hopes on the arrival of midfielder Bret Amidu, who returned to the club on loan from FC Platinum and Denver Mukamba, who is also returning following an unsuccessful stint with CAPS United.

Veteran striker Kingston Nkhatha is also expected to play an important role at the club after signing until the end of the season.

Nkhatha signed for the Glamour Boys after being released by South Africa’s Absa Premiership side SuperSport United when his contract expired at the end of June.

Dynamos have struggled in front of goal this season, following the departure of Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba who scored 12 goals to help the Glamour finish second on the log table last season behind eventual title winners FC Platinum.

Nkhatha is, however, expected to feature for his new club at the start of next month when his registration is complete.

Mutasa will also use today’s game to find replacements for his trusted centre pairing of Marshal Machazane and Godfrey Mukambi who are both suspended for their next league encounter.

Highlanders will also be keen to use the match in preparation for their remaining league matches.

In their last league match, Highlanders narrowly lost 2-3 to Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.

Mandinda Ndlovu’s charges sit sixth on the log table with 36 points from 22 matches.

The last time Bosso and DeMbare clash was in an Independence Cup which saw the Bulawayo giants prevailed after a penalty shoot out.