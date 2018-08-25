Mash Central hosts Chibuku Road to Fame

HARARE - Mashonaland Central will be the fifth province to host the Chibuku Road to Fame competitions’ preliminaries in Bindura today.

The provincial finals are pencilled for Red Label Bar and 10 musical groups are set to fight it out.

The winner will walk away with $500 and a ticket to represent the province in the national competition set for Harare on September 29.

First and second runners-up will get $300 and $150 respectively.

In the national competition, 10 groups from all the country’s provinces will clash and the top three winners will get $7 000, $5 000 and $3 000 respectively.

Chibuku Road to Fame which is organised by Delta Beverages in conjunction with National Arts Council of Zimbabwe has produced more than 14 groups since 2001 who were helped to record an album each; but most of them save for Romeo Gasa are virtually invisible in the showbiz industry.

Delta Beverages Marketing manager, Patricia Murambinda once told this publication that it is difficult for her organisation to track winners of Chibuku Road to Fame in local showbiz.

“Gasa has stood out to be the main artist who has come out of Chibuku Road to Fame to have done very well.

“Most of the Chibuku Road to Fame groups’ members have joined major groups as individuals which has made it difficult to track them on how well they are performing,” said Murambinda.

Winners of the Chibuku Road to Fame are offered a recording contract courtesy of Delta Beverages hence due to the biting economic situation in the country since the turn of the millennium most of the groups or musicians sink into oblivion after only recording their debut album.

However, Delta Beverages uses some of the previous winners of the annual event in some of the organisation’s events.

“After helping winners of the annual Chibuku Road to Fame in recording their debut albums we go further to use these groups as guest artists at some of our events to give them more exposure to the public,” Murambinda said then.