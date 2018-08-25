Greatermans' property to go under hammer

25 August 2018

HARARE - Greatermans Stores is set to have its property auctioned over a debt it owes Corousel (Private) Limited.

The auction, to be conducted at Ruby Auctions next Thursday, will see items such as office desks, fridges, water coolers and sofas going under the hammer.

Greatermans was shut down in 2014.

Its premises were taken over by one of the leading retail chains in the country.

In another notice, Greatermans is set to also lose a car over a debt with Corousel, with the auction set for September 1 at Ruby Auctions.

Once located in Harare’s central business district, Greatermans, was an upmarket clothing, furniture and toy store.

Download our mobile app

