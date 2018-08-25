DJ Dosh at Afri-Canada fiesta

HARARE - From being a small time DJ to headlining the recently held change a life concert which featured South Africa’s very best Nasty C, DJ Dosh is yet again expected to take Canada by storm as he performs his first international set tomorrow during the Impala Afri-Canada summer fiesta.

“Tomorrow will be my first time performing on an international platform, I killed it with my Mc Maliq last week at the Nasty C show and I will kill it again this week in Canada.”

DJ Dosh will be in Canada for two weeks as he has multiple gigs lined up.

“Tomorrow I will be playing at the picnic festival in Toronto, and again on the same venue on the 26th, on the 1st I will be playing at the union hall and lastly on the 2nd at the Remix lounge.”

Not only Dosh will grace Canada but for the third time Winky D and the Vigilance Band will also be performing at this festival with new comer King 98.

During the recently-held concert, Dosh was spotted playing his set with only one hand and that seemed peculiar for a full bodied DJ, asked why, he responded “DJ Black Coffee inspired me, he is living proof that possibilities are endless.

“Growing up I have always wanted to be a DJ and when I got to know about the one-handed Black coffee I knew that one day I would make it.”

In his early years as a DJ, Dosh used to perform to a handful of revellers but today he will once again perform in front of thousands as he flies the Zimbabwe flag high.