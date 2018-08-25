Cremer undergoes knee surgery

HARARE - Immediate-past ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Graeme Cremer went through a successful knee surgery in Harare on Thursday.

The 31-year-old leg-spinner is set to miss the country’s scheduled tours to South Africa and Bangladesh in September but is optimistic of joining the team for the Bangladesh Test and limited overs series set for October.

He limped out of Harare’s West End Clinic with his left knee strapped in bandages on Thursday but still wore a smile.

“Came out of knee surgery…will definitely miss the SA tour but hopefully I will be fit for Bangladesh,” Cremer told the Daily News yesterday.

“Just a bit sore but not too bad. The surgeon was happy with the operation so that’s good. I think I will be able to resume light training possibly in six weeks.”

Cremer’s last involvement with the national team was on March 22 when Zimbabwe lost to minnows United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the Super 6 match of the ICC World Cup qualifier at Harare Sports Club. UAE won the match by three runs courtesy of the Duckworth Lewis method and condemning Zimbabwe out of contention for a slot at next year’s World Cup in England.

The debacle costs him his captaincy; convenor of selectors Tatenda Taibu was axed while it also claimed the scalp of the entire senior men technical staff led by head coach Heath Streak, batting coach Lance Klusener and fielding coach Walter Chawaguta. Analyst Stanley Chioza, fitness trainer Sean Bell and Anesu Mupotaringa the physiotherapist also lost their jobs.

Cremer subsequently missed the Twenty20 triangular series against Australia and Pakistan as well as the One Day International series against the later in Bulawayo over both non-payment of salaries and match fees by Zimbabwe Cricket and a nagging knee injury.