Consumers struggle to get Zesa tokens

HARARE - Consumers of electricity have been failing to access tokens from third-party vendors for nearly three days due to technical glitches at the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) — a subsidiary of power utility Zesa Holdings.

A spokesperson for the power utility, Fullard Gwasira, told the Daily News yesterday that ZETDC was working to rectify the problem, urging customers to use alternative channels to transact.

“We would like to advise our valued customers countrywide that the Prepaid Electricity Vending System is experiencing technical challenges, resulting in some transactions taking longer periods to complete than is normally the case,” he said.

“The technical challenges are mostly affecting third party vendors of electricity and we urge our valued customers to use alternative channels like their nearest ZETDC banking halls to transact until normal service is restored”.