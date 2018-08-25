Cameroon, Uganda to grace Cosafa Women's Cup

HARARE - West African football giants Cameroon and East African nation Uganda have been invited for this year’s Cosafa Women’s Championship set for Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, South Africa next month.

The pair will join hosts South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Swaziland for the regional football extravaganza.

The tournament will run from September 12 to 22 and the teams are expected to learn of their first-round fate next week, when the draw is conducted for the group stages.

The 12 teams will be split into three groups, each containing four teams. The top team in each pool will advance to the semifinals and will be joined by the best-placed runner-up.

South Africa are the defending champions of the prestigious regional tournament after beating Zimbabwe 2-1 in the final played last year in Bulawayo.

Cameroon, who are ranked 48 in the world, will obviously bring a different flavour to the tournament while Uganda will be desperate to improve on their game as an upcoming footballing nation in as far as their women’s football is concerned.

Cameroon qualified for the last Fifa Women’s World Cup in Canada in 2015 and were also at the London Olympic Games three years earlier, showing their improvement in the women’s game in the last decade.