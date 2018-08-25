Benza, son dream combination

HARARE - Innocent Benza, Herentals club owner and player has urged soccer fans to brace for more quality stuff from him and his son, Tinotenda who is also a player in the team.

While there are many who have villified Benza, 45, saying he should retire from the game, the Herentals’ proprietor and striker thinks he still has a lot to offer.

“Like I stated earlier, it is indeed true that our combination is taking an amazing shape with each match,” said Benza of his combination with his son.

“The recent goal against Bulawayo City showed our chemistry although it is quite unfortunate that we might not always be afforded the chance by the coach to share the playing field.

“However, I can assure all soccer-loving people that they should brace for more exciting and record-breaking scores from Tino, the assists coming from the father.”

IDB9, as Benza is known in football circles said he was looking more on being an inspiration to his son and the team as opposed to leaving a legacy.

“I could probably not coin it as legacy but inspiration. I want my son to draw inspiration from my courage, passion and determination.

“Albeit delivering the most splendid assists in the game of football in Zimbabwe despite my age, I still receive a lot of unfounded criticisms but I remain undeterred,” said Benza.

“I want him to understand that performing very well is always a plus but it does not follow that if he performs badly at times it automatically makes him a bad player.

“He should always find the courage to do better with every match. He should believe in himself more than what people say of him; that passion.”

Young Tinotenda, only 17 years of age, seems to be having a penchant for scoring sucker punches. He was the reason why Herentals emerged 1-0 winners over title hopefuls Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro in their first match of the second half of the season.

His solitary strike was enough to give his side a lift from the relegation worries.

On Thursday, he rose from the bench to deliver another sucker punch on struggling Bulawayo City after getting a pass from his father.

“It’s really amazing because I didn’t expect to play since it was a very tight game but everyone had hoped I would score and God just granted me the goal. It was a very amazing moment for me I’m very proud to be playing alongside my father,” Tinotenda said thankfully.

And Benza could have silenced critics with two assists in stoppage time that helped the Students to a 2-2 draw against Yadah at Rufaro Stadium a fortnight ago.

However, providing an assist in the just-ended 0-1 win in Bulawayo which his son Tinotenda coolly converted and netting the winner against Bulawayo City at Barbourfields in the process ranks highly for the striker.

“The level of excitement from the assist that I dished out to my son Tino is simply inexplicable.

“I cannot say it was outside my expectations since it was within the confinements of my knowledge that we were a potential volatile combination which was waiting for the tick of time to send tongues wagging.

“In short it was a classical fulfilment of that which was being nurtured,” Benza told the Daily News yesterday.