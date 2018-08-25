Annan to be buried in Ghana

25 August 2018

NAIROBI - The late United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan will be laid to rest in his native home, the family has stated.

The family of the former diplomat said he will be buried in Ghana, putting rest to the argument where the Nobel Peace Prize winner should be buried.

A statement issued by the family on Thursday, indicated the Government of Ghana will announce the state’s plans for a ceremony in Accra.

It also indicated the dates for the ceremonies and burial will be announced in due course and that the UN will hold memorial events in New York and Geneva prior to the ceremony in Ghana.

“The government of Ghana will shortly announce the arrangements for a state ceremony, which will take place in Accra,” the family announced in a statement.

