Unilever responds to Gweru typhoid

HARARE - Unilever, through its popular public health brands Lifebuoy and Domestos, launched an awareness campaign in Gweru to educate people on health and sanitation.

The awareness campaign, which began on Monday and is set to be concluded tomorrow, is a response to a typhoid outbreak which has hit Gweru for the past three weeks and has claimed the lives of at least 10 people.

According to Unilever Zimbabwe managing director Hilary Muzondiwa, the campaign encompasses visits to clinics, hospitals and community meet-ups to educate residents on hand-washing techniques, effective toilet cleaning and general health care with the hope of helping to reduce the spread of the outbreak.

“We saw it fit to help people at this crucial time to look after their families in light of this outbreak. Our Lifebuoy and Domestos brands are centred on public health issues.

“We want to make sure we are playing our part in helping fight the typhoid outbreak by educating communities on correct hand-washing techniques and hygiene measures.

We hope that this goes a long way in reducing the number of cases reported,” said Muzondiwa.