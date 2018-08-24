Shekhinah to grace Unplugged

HARARE - One of South Africa’s trending artistes Shekhina, will perform at a premier urban event dubbed Unplugged this Saturday.

Shekhinah will be performing at ZB Sports Club in Vainona supported by Tammy Moyo, Asaph, Buhle, Magitare, Those Guys Vacho as well as Djs including TKBeats, Reverb 7 and Trill Angel.

Shekinah has been trending on RnB and hip-hop charts, topping radio charts and Channel O Music charts on TV alike.

Since making the top six of Idols Season eight, Shekhinah has been making waves in the South African industry, proving to be a force to reckon with, scooping three South Africa Music Awards and nominations for the MTV Africa Music Awards as well as the Metro FM Awards.

Beer Olympics Games

Dial A Drink ZW brings you the first ever Beer Olympic Games in Harare, Zimbabwe at the Borrowdale Racecourse tomorrow.

The event which will begin at midday until late in the night will feature Bhana, Trill Angel, The Movemnet, Raydizz and Reverb7.

The day will see 16 teams from around the country fight for points in various fun team building drinking games.

A total of 15 drinking games worth $2 000 of prizes and medals will be won.

Colcom International Cultural Food festival

The Jam Tree, Mt Pleasant in Harare will tomorrow host a full day of fun-filled family entertainment with food and wine vendors, music by top Harare singers and DJs. There will be a kids entertainment area and great Colcom food on sale.

August comedy night

Simuka Comedy Presents the monthly comedy evening at REPS Theatre Upstairs.

The organisers said there will be limited seating available. It will feature up and coming Zimbabwean comedians and their more experienced mentors.

Vee Mukarati live at the Horsebox bar

This Saturday, Queen of Hearts café and bakery will have Vee Mukarati performing with some of his friends.

He will be playing a combination of some of his own compositions from his album as well as others that have not yet been recorded and covers.

Vee will be joined by Nick Nare on keyboards and Bridges on the drums.

Indeed it will be an afternoon of summer, sun, cocktails, sushi and burgers and great music.

Size 4 celebrates 22 years

Size 4 Modelling Agency will tomorrow celebrate 22 years of existence in the showbiz industry at Red Cafe in Harare.

The glamorous event will be graced by models from the agency while rhumba music group Diamond Musica will provide entertainment.

Pakare Paye in Norton

The venue will on Saturday host Hitondo and Ngoma yeHitondo Afro Fusion Band sampling a new album.

Supporting acts will be Caychi and Afro Jive Band.

Padzete Bar in Kadoma DAUGHTER of the late legend James Chimombe, Tendai Chimombe will be at Padzete tomorrow.

Peter Moyo at 29 Soccer Tournament

The musician will be hosting a soccer tournament at Prince Edward School grounds. Beer and braai will be available with Limpopo Stars, Avon Stars, Simba Stars, Scientist FC, Mujoza FC, Mangoma FC, Generis FC and Narikwa FC battling it out for the title.

Lady Storm, Sulu storm Padziva

Fireworks are expected tomorrow at Padziva in Dzivarasekwa as sungura maestro Suluman Chimbetu and Lady Storm better known as “Eriza” descend at Padziva courtesy of One Big Party.

Sulu will be celebrating the life of his father Simon “Chopper” Chimbetu who passed away in August 2005 at the age of 49.

This will be after his performance at Miami Nite Club in Sunningdale today. He will be supported by Carlos Green and VMV Band.

Simon and his brother Naison were the co-founders of the Dendera Kings.

This will be the first time the duo performs at the joint and revellers can be rest assured that both artistes are set to bring their A game and make this a gig to remember.

Lyn Magodo aka Eriza made her fame when she featured on ever-rising musician Jah Prayzah’s video Eriza.

Jah Prayzah is one of the accomplished artistes to grace Padziva since the joint opened its doors to the public early this year.

Dzimbanhete Arts & Culture Intraction

Dzimbanhete Arts & Culture Intraction, the CTG Colective and Catinca Tabacaru Gallery invites you to celebrate the third iteration of art residency tomorrow at 3pm.

Summer Musical in Hwange

Concept Events in Hwange today will present Summer Musical Concert featuring Sleekstar,Maholipa and Miss Whange models at Hwange Cricket Club.

Glow Party at Byo’s Cosmopolitan Night Club

Cosmopolitan Night Club today will present Friday Glow Party.

Tomorrow the joint will present The Black Out. Hosted by Djs Mzoe,Kananjo and Keezy.

Shosholoza Queens graces Byo’s Mqombothi Sports Bar

Mqombothi Sports Bar today will present Shosholoza Queens Dance Group and tomorrow Empire Clans DJs.

Hosted by DJs Sweeto, Sheriff,Uzzi and Stones.

Vista hosts top DJs

The Vista tomorrow will host the Tops Off Spring Fiesta with Djs Keitho,Gassy and Rhaftos