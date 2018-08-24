Residents demand 30pc reduction

HARARE - Harare residents are demanding that council reduce rates by at least 30 percent to match the incomes of most people.

According to Harare Residents Trust (HRT), the exorbitant bills being sent to residents do not match the quality and water consumption of residents. The demands by HRT come as Harare City Council has offered a 50 percent discount to ratepayers who clear their debts between the window period beginning July 23 to October 23, 2018.

“The HRT urges council to cut the rates by 30 percent, offer the 50 percent rates discount until December 31, 2018, and most importantly revamp their billing system, which has been the major source of conflicts with residents, thus it has contributed to declining revenue collections,” HRT said.

They added that the discounts purportedly being given by HCC are not happening as promised by council. HRT said from their investigations HCC is not really offering any discounts but instead is attempting to raise money by not being transparent with the ratepayers. The residents’ pressure group said they would mobilise residents to pay the 50 percent discount but council should come clean on how they will be offering it. — Helen Kadirire