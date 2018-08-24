Marginal drop in dam levels

HARARE - Zimbabwe's dam levels are currently at 79 percent, a drop of 0,34 percent in the last seven days, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has said.

Zinwa corporate communications manager Marjorie Munyonga said while there has been a decline in the dam levels, the water is still sufficient enough to meet both domestic and irrigation requirements.

The dam levels, however, are still higher than the ones experienced during the same period last year which stood at 76 percent.

“Dam levels are now on the downward trend due to the rising temperatures,” she said.

Mazowe catchment has the highest dam level of 96,5 percent followed by Manyame catchment at 94,2 percent, Save catchment 86,7 percent, Runde catchment 70 percent, Sanyati catchment 86,6 percent, Mzingwane 81,7 percent and Gwayi recording the lowest average of 70,7 percent, Munyonga said.

Upper and Lower Ncema and Bangala dams have the lowest levels of 46,6 percent, 49,6 percent and 28,4 percent respectively.

The dams with the highest level are Chibero and Nyambuya which are all at 100 percent capacity while Kushinga-Phikelela is at 99,8 percent.