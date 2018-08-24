Chicken Inn edge Highlanders

Highlanders...2

Chicken Inn...3

BULAWAYO - Chicken Inn survived a spirited second half display by Highlanders to win in a five-goal thriller Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match here yesterday.

It was a game of two halves where Chicken Inn dominated in the first half — scoring three goals inside 32 minutes.

Highlanders were a completely different team in the second half after the introduction of Brian Banda for the ineffective Ben Musaka.

After the match, Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu said the early goal they conceded unsettled them.

“I think it was a good performance from our opponents.

“They started with that hunger that we should have also had.

“They scored an early goal which dismantled us. We then conceded three goals in the first half because of the resultant confusion.

“Today we were mostly let down by our senior players.

“I expect them to take a leading role especially in matches like these. We gave it our all in the second half.

“The boys knew they had to come back and play for the crowd of which they did. We could have drawn the match but it was not to be,” said Madinda.

Chicken Inn meant serious business from the onset. They got their first goal two minutes into the match through King Nasama.

Nasama took advantage of sloppy defending by Bosso defenders to drill the ball past Ariel Sibanda in goals for Bosso.

Moses Jackson scored the second for the Gamecocks after 32 minutes when he connected a Moses Majika corner with a header to double the Gamecocks’ lead.

Chicken Inn cemented their dominance in the first half with a third goal from Obriel Chirinda 3 minutes before half time.

Chirinda got the better of Highlanders defenders from a through ball and drilled past the advancing Sibanda.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas thought the match was exciting though his players put the foot off the pedal in the second half.

“Both teams put up a thrilling game. It was good for the supporters. We had a brilliant first half and stormed into a three-goal lead. In football it’s dangerous to underrate your opponents after leading.

“It was a game of two halves. We controlled the first half and they controlled the second half. We had nervous moments towards the end but it was good to hang on and get 3 points,” Antipas said.

In the second half, Bosso were a changed team after the introduction of Banda.

They started to dominate and their efforts were rewarded when they got a penalty on the hour mark after Chicken Inn goalkeeper Pride Zendera fouled Newman Sianchali in the 18 yard box.

Referee Nkosana Nduna pointed to the spot and Adrian Silla sent Zendera the wrong way.

Highlanders continued to pile on the pressure and Gabriel Nyoni scored their second — 73 minutes into the match, connecting a cross from the right with a powerful header to reduce the deficit for Bosso.

Chicken Inn hung on for dear life thereafter as Highlanders threw everything at them.

With a bit of luck Highlanders could have equalised with 8 minutes to go.

Nyoni’s header was cleared off the line by Passmore Bernard with the Chicken Inn goalkeeper nowhere near action.

Silla also had his long range scorcher punched out for a corner by Zendera.