BCC floats sewer, water tender

Helen Kadirire  •  24 August 2018 2:35PM  •  0 comments

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is inviting bids from reputable companies for the rehabilitation of water and sewerage services at SAST Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) plant.

Bids close on October 4 and must be accompanied by a bid security of $48 000.

“The government of Zimbabwe has received financing from the African Development Fund towards the cost of Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP). It is intended that part of the proceeds of this grant will be applied to eligible payments under the contract for rehabilitation of SAST WWTW Plant (BWSSIP/W06),” read part of the notice.

BCC said bidding documents can be obtained for free if interested bidders make requests via email

