7 people die in buses accident

HARARE - Seven people died and eight others were injured when two Jarax Bus Company coaches were involved in a head-on collision along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Charity Charamba said the two buses one coming from Harare with 57 passengers and another from Masvingo with 11 passengers collided near Pimbi River at the 98 kilometre peg on the highway.

Charamba said the driver of the bus travelling from Masvingo encroached into the other lane and side swiped the bus from Harare.

“The bus from Masvingo veered off the road to the right, overturned once and landed on its right side. The one from Harare also veered of the road to the left. As a result of the accident seven people died on the spot and the bodies were ferried to Chivhu General Hospital Mortuary.

“Eight passengers were seriously injuries and referred to Chivhu General Hospital for treatment. The names of the deceased will be released in due course once their next of kin have been advised,” Charamba said.

She said drivers should be observant on the roads and avoid straddling the centre land while going in the direction of oncoming traffic.

The police spokesperson also urged drivers to avoid driving during the night which is when most accidents occur.