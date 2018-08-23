Suspected Zanu PF thugs rape polling agent

HARARE - Suspected Zanu PF thugs allegedly raped an MDC Alliance polling agent in Buhera South before sodomising her husband.

In an affidavit filed at the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) by a medical doctor who attended to them, suspected Zanu PF agents went to the house of the polling agent on the night of August 3, a few days after the July 30 elections, where they raped her before sodomising her husband.

“On August 3, 2018, at around 01:00 hours, a group of men came to his house, the men had their faces covered with ashes,” reads part of the affidavit, adding the assailants demanded to see the female polling agent and dragged her with the husband out of the house.

“He was accused of supporting the opposition political party. He was assaulted with whips on the back and he was also kicked on the back. Two of the men took turns to sexually abuse his wife in his sight. The other two members of the group took turns to sodomise him.”

Chamisa’s case has revealed many cases of intimidation by Zanu PF agents mainly in rural areas.

The worst form of violence against opposition supporters took place in 2008 when over 300 supporters of the MDC were killed in cold blood while thousands were internally displaced by suspected State security agents and Zanu PF militia.

Former opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai beat former president Robert Mugabe hands down in the presidential election, which saw results being withheld suspiciously for six weeks, amid widespread allegations of ballot fiddling and manipulation.

When the widely discredited results of that poll were eventually announced, Tsvangirai was forced into a presidential run-off which he pulled out of following deadly violence against his supporters, hundreds of whom were murdered in cold blood.

Mugabe would go on to stand in a widely condemned one-man race in which he declared himself the winner.