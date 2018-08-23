State dithers on Chidakwa, Gudyanga corruption case

HARARE - The State is dithering on the release of Cabinet minutes crucial to ex-minister Walter Chidakwa and Civil Service Commission permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga’s defence.

Chidakwa and Gudyanga who are facing a corruption charge involving $29 000 fraudulently awarded as board sitting allowances are arguing that they awarded the money with former president Robert Mugabe’s blessings.

On their last court appearance, Gudyanga and Chidakwa had requested the Cabinet minutes as a ground to compile their defence before going into trial but there was no compliance with the request when the court convened yesterday.

The duo’s lawyer Tatenda Muvhami who appears together with Sylvester Hashiti also asked the court to defer the matter because his colleague was engaged at the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) election challenge yesterday.

“When we agreed for today’s date (advocate) Hashiti was not aware that he would be roped to the team of 19 lawyers representing the challenge of which the Constitutional Court is superior to this court.

“The State also undertook to serve us with specific State papers that we had requested but have not done so up to now.”

Harare regional magistrate Esthere Chivasa ordered the State to provide the requested documents before September 4 when trial resumes.

Prosecutor Clemence Chimbari said the documents required were classified and needed time to be accessed.

Chidakwa is being accused of appointing Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) and allocated him sitting allowances.

The complainant is the State represented by general manager Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

Sometime in December 2013 MMCZ dissolved its board and Gudyanga was then appointed as its chairperson to September 2016.

Chidakwa allegedly showed favour and appointed Gudyanga to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016.

The court heard that MMCZ Act Chapter 21:04 says a board must comprise a minimum of six members and maximum of 10.

It is alleged that between December 2013 and September 2016 Gudyanga corruptly claimed and received board fees and sitting allowances of $28 910 from MMCZ.

The money was not due to Gudyanga as MMCZ had no board during the period in question and he reportedly extended favours to himself contrary to his duty as a public officer.



