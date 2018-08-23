Police on high alert

HARARE - Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will be on high alert during today’s Constitutional Court(Con-Court) hearing of a petition filed by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, who is seeking to overturn President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s win.

In a statement, police spokesperson Charity Charamba said the police will monitor the situation vigilantly and advised the motoring public that most roads close and adjacent to the Constitutional Court will be closed.

“The ZRP and other security services are on high alert and will maintain law and order while ensuring that the public is safe and able to conduct their activities in the central business district in a peaceful environment. We want to warn all those bent on instigating violence that the law will be applied without fear or favour.”

Charamba said a number of roads will be closed for security reasons.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to advise members of the public and business community that certain roads which are close and adjacent to the Constitutional Court will be security barricaded from 22nd-23' August 2018.

“The affected roads are : Sam Nujoma/Selous, Samora Machel/ Sam Nujoma, Sam Nujoma/Kwame Nkruma, Sam Nujoma/Nelson Mandela, Nelson Mandela/Simon Muzenda, Simon Muzenda/Kwame Nkruma, Samora Machel/ Simon Muzenda and Simon Muzenda/Selous.”

According to the police the roads will be closed to motorists and related traffic from 0600-1800 hours.

“Motorists are therefore advised to plan their journeys taking into consideration the security arrangements and utilise other roads which lead into and out of Harare Central Business District. Members of the public are implored not to gather or interfere with the processes around the precincts of the Con-Court during the same period.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to all Zimbabweans to remain calm and peaceful as the court process unfolds. We are therefore urging all interested parties to allow the due process of the court to be conducted without any hindrance. We have noted with concern threats that are being propagated on social media meant to derail the court process.”

The warning by the police comes after angry MDC Alliance supporters recently demonstrated in the city accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ( Zec )of working with Zanu PF to rig the elections in favour of Zanu PF and its presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Government responded to the protests by unleashing soldiers and the police onto the streets which led to the death of at least six people.