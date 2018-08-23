Ngezi close gap

Ngezi Platinum Stars....(3) 5

Shabanie Mine.............(0) 1



HARARE - James Nguluve was the star of the show as Ngezi Platinum Stars scored five past a hapless Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday which saw them reduce FC Platinum’s lead at the top to just a single point.

Shabanie Mine were outplayed the whole afternoon with a brace from Nguluve, who also provided two assists for Master Chaodza and Donald Teguru while Tichaona Mabvura rounded off the scoring underlining a gulf in quality between the two teams.

Ngezi’s energetic pressing in midfield had the visitors on the back foot for almost the entire match and they could have hit double figures had their strikers done justice in front of goal.

Shabanie Mine, who never showed any resistance throughtout the afternoon, got their consolation late in the second half from Nigel Papius after he converted from the spot kick.

Shabanie has been awarded the penalty after Papias was hacked down by Frank Makarati inside the box.

It was a perfect response for Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges following last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Chicken Inn away at Luveve Stadium.

And with log leaders FC Platinum losing 1-0 to Harare City, it means Madamburo are now only a single point behind the log leaders having played the same number of matches much to the delight of Ndiraya.

“What we are trying to do is to concentrate on ourselves. We don’t want to be flattered by what other teams are doing,” Ndiraya said after the match.

“We want to make sure that we collect as many points as possible. The point we got at Chicken Inn is now proving to be very crucial especially considering that FC Platinum have lost.

“It’s still a long way to go, 11 games to be precise. We just hope this game will give us more confidence going forward.

“We just need to keep on working hard and try and improve from what we achieved last season.”

For Shabanie Mine, yesterday’s performance raised a lot of questions about their pedigree to survive the chop as they hardly did anything to suggest they are a team fighting relegation.

With the defeat, Shabanie Mine remain rooted at the bottom of the log with 15 points.

Their coach Alexio Sigion admitted to be a frustrated man at the final whistle following a lifeless performance by his charges.

“It demotivates when you keep on losing games. Of course as a coach you need to keep on motivating the youngsters but they are not responding,” he said.

“It frustrates a lot but there’s nothing really we can do. We just need to try and see where we end at the end of the season.”



