Mliswa chucked out of VIP tent

HARARE - Independent Norton candidate Temba Mliswa was barred from sitting in the VIP tent housing government officials and Zanu PF’s politburo members during Thokozile Mathuthu’s burial at the National Heroes Acre.

Mliswa, a former Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland West, immediately took to Twitter to express his bitterness.

He said such exclusionary politics reflect badly on the “new dispensation” tag, which President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is trying to portray to the world.

“Is this the new dispensation? Let’s learn to separate national events from party events and accommodate each other. Zanu PF leaders seated whilst an independent is ostracised,” fumed Mliswa.

The Norton legislator said as long as the country remained polarised along political lines, national development will be hard to come by.

“We can’t bring progress and togetherness as long as national events are exclusionary and that’s why the opposition has refused to be part of national events since they are held as party functions,” he fumed on the microblogging site.

Zanu PF has a tradition of humiliating those who would have fallen out of favour with its leadership.

Zanu PF has always viewed Mliswa with suspicion ever since he was dismissed from the party in 2014 for aligning himself with former vice president Joice Mujuru, who

was accused — at the time — of plotting to unseat then president Robert Mugabe using unconstitutional means.