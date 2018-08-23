Japajapa, Kunaka appear in court

HARARE - Political activists Paddington Japajapa and Jim Kunaka were yesterday arraigned before the courts on allegations of inciting and participating in the violence that rocked Harare on August 1.

Japajapa was represented by Simon Simango when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura charged with incitement to commit public violence.

He was released on $100 bail while Kunaka, who is facing a public violence charge, was granted $200 bail.

Both parties were ordered to surrender their passports, continue residing at their present addresses, not to interfere with witnesses and report every Friday at CID Law and Order.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that Japajapa addressed a presser that incited MDC Alliance youths to protest against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s declaration of poll results.

Allegations against Kunaka are that on August 1, he reportedly connived with other protesters who have already appeared in court and gathered at Morgan Tsvangirai House.

The court heard that Kunaka urged MDC Alliance supporters to protest against Zec’s delay in announcing results for the presidential election.

It was alleged that Kunaka and his accomplices chanted slogans and sang MDC Alliance songs, ordering vendors to join in the protest.

Kunaka and his gang were dispersed by police because the protest had not been authorised.

He allegedly led one group to Fourth Street, in Harare and ordered the removal of a campaign banner for President Emmerson Mnangagwa which was burnt to ashes.

Kunaka allegedly ordered the group to proceed to Zanu PF headquarters where they threw missiles and vandalised the building before torching cars belonging to Zanu PF supporters.