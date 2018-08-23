Harare commission in first indaba

HARARE - The caretaker commission running the Harare City Council (HCC) held its first full meeting with council executives on Tuesday despite indications that its appointment was unlawful.

During the meeting, it deliberated on matters to do with change of use of properties.

Chaired by Bella Manyakara, a town planner, the commission was appointed about a fortnight ago, 10 days after the July 30 synchronised vote.

It also comprises Shingai Mutumbwa and one C Kampila.

Part of its terms of reference is that they will not make any far-reaching decisions on behalf of council without consulting government and shall not engage in allocation of land or stands.

The commission is also barred from entering into agreements involving joint ventures and will not engage in acquisition or disposal of council property.

Its appointment is being challenged by the Zimbabwe United Residents and Ratepayers Association.