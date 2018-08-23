ED critic charged over Facebook comments

HARARE - Munyaradzi Shoko, the leader of the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans’ Association (Cozwa), a known critic of President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been arrested and charged with criminal nuisance for allegedly posting some offensive statements on Facebook against the Zanu PF leader.

Cops arrested Shoko on Tuesday and detained him at Harare Central Police Station. He has been charged with criminal nuisance as defined in section 46 as read with paragraph 2 (v) of the third schedule of the Criminal Law (Codification Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Police officers claimed that Shoko, who is represented by Moses Nkomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, posted some statements on Facebook between March and May 2018 criticising Mnangagwa.

The statement allegedly read: “At one time he beat up his own biological mother, he was later suspected for killing his own family head-boy.

“He was pinpointed for being the brains behind Ndebele 1980s scum. His name is generally associated with evil and devilish deeds. Today he is pleading for ur vote.

WHAT A SHAME!!!!!!!!.”

Officers said Shoko’s statements were likely to create a nuisance and were likely to interfere with the ordinary comfort, peace or quietness of the public.

Shoko was also charged with public violence as defined in section 36 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 for allegedly participating in protests staged in Harare early this month over delays in announcing the results of the harmonised elections held last month.

Cops alleged that Shoko engaged in acts of violence in Harare’s Central Business District on August 1 together with some MDC Alliance party supporters during a demonstration held in the capital city to protest against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s management of the harmonised elections held on July 30, which reportedly resulted in the destruction of property and left at least six people dead after they were shot by some members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Shoko was also charged with assault as defined in section 89 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 for allegedly assaulting Energy Mutodi, a Zanu PF member on August 25, 2017 at Holiday Inn Hotel in Harare.