'Don't bury Annan in Switzerland'

Ghana Web  •  23 August 2018 12:39AM  •  0 comments

ACCRA - The Central Regional chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is appealing to the family of late former United Nations secretary-general, Kofi Annan to be buried in his home country, Ghana.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs said such an important asset who has put Ghana’s name on the world map cannot be buried in a foreign country.

His comment comes following rumours that, plans are far advanced for the diplomat to be buried in Switzerland.

Annan died on Saturday at a Hospital in the Swiss city of Bern on August 18, 2018, after a short illness.

The 80-year-old Ghanaian diplomat served as the seventh secretary-general of the UN from January 1997 to December 2006.

Ahead of his funeral, there are speculations that some family members prefer he is buried in Switzerland where he spent most of his life.

But Allotey Jacobs on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday appealed to the family of the late Kofi Annan not to agree to such a suggestion.

Download our mobile app

