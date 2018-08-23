Cops demand bribe from suspect

HARARE - Three cops reportedly demanded and received $16 000 to facilitate the release of a fraud-accused suspect, a court heard yesterday.

Reginald Musuma, 31, Samson Tazviwana, 27, and Benjamin Chivasa, 30, who are attached to Harare Central Police Station appeared before magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with criminal abuse of office and extortion.

Their admission to bail is yet to be determined.

The complainant is Tsungai Makumbe.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on August 17, Lorraine Mhaka reported a fraud case and was attended by Musuma and Tazviwana.

The court heard that Musuma and Tazviwana proceeded to arrest Makumbe at a shrine in Marimba but no case had been opened against him.

The officers led Makumbe to Harare Central Police Station and made him to sit by the entrance demanding $4 000 for his release.

Makumbe gave the cops US$4 000 dollars and was released but it was established that no record had been opened against him as expected.

He was made to sign a surety form ceding his Jeep Cherokee under duress.

Musuma, Tazviwana and Chivasa then ordered Mhaka to return on August 18 and make another report against Makumbe.

They reportedly demanded a further $4 000 and Makumbe said it was at his Glen View 1 residence prompting Musuma to hire a taxi to the house to collect the money.

He was given US$4 000 before his colleagues also demanded the same amounts.

Makumbe was prejudiced $16 000 and nothing was recovered.