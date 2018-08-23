Another cattle disease outbreak

HARARE - Theileriosis, a cattle disease also known as January Disease, has spread to Mashonaland West Province, where it is killing hundreds of beasts.

The first outbreak of the disease occurred in Mashonaland Central in January.

Josphat Nyika, a director in the ministry of Lands’ Department of Livestock and Veterinary Services said he had been treating more cases of theileriosis with more than 2 000 cattle dying across the country this year alone.

In Mhondoro-Mubaira area, about 100 cattle have died from the disease in Kwaramba Village in ward six, according to the Farmers Voice.

“The disease being reported is January Disease or theileriosis, a tick-borne disease transmitted by brown ear ticks,” he said.

Nyika, however, allayed fears among farmers saying the situation was now under control.

“In addition to dipping, farmers should apply tick grease to the ears, under the tail and tail brush or switch. Farmers are advised not to panic and sell their cattle for peanuts,” he said.